Eddie bestowed with 'NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame'

Eddie Murphy was inducted into the 'NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame' at the organisation's show that highlighted works by entertainers and athletes of colour. He was presented the award by his longtime friend and 'Coming 2 America' co-star Arsenio Hall.

"I have been making movies for 40 years now. This is the perfect thing to commemorate that and be brought into the hall of fame. Thank you very much. I'm very moved," said Murphy.

The actor went on to send a message to Hall about his famous red leather suit from his 1983 stand-up special 'Delirious'.

"My red suit was not that tight Arsenio. I get a lot of cracks about that red suit. When I was rocking that red suit, that expletive was fly," he laughed.

The hall of fame induction is bestowed on an individual who is viewed as a pioneer in their respective field and whose influence shaped the 'profession for generations to come'.

Previous inductees include Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Spike Lee, Ray Charles and Sidney Poitier. The most recent honorees to be inducted were Cheryl Boone Isaacs and Paris Barclay in 2014.

Murphy began his career as a stand-up comic while as a teenager and eventually joined the cast of 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL). He starred in the box office hit '48 Hours' and made his mark in a slew of films such as 'Beverly Hills Cop', 'Coming to America', 'The Nutty Professor', 'Dr Dolittle' and 'Dolemite is My Name'. His latest film 'Coming 2 America' was released on 'Amazon Prime Video' recently.