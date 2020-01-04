Dwayne Johnson starts training for 'Black Adam'

Los Angeles: Hollywood action star Dwayne Johnson has started training for his starring role in "Black Adam".

The film is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's "Shazam!", featuring Zachary Levi.

Johnson, who has been attached to play the anti-hero for almost a decade, took to Instagram to share a few pictures from his training session.

"So it begins. Kickin' off 2020 training extremely hard for my upcoming role as BLACK ADAM. This one's in my blood The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is about to change Shooting begins this summer," Johnson wrote alongside an animation by Australian artist BossLogic aka Kode A that essentially serves as the concept art of what the character could look like in the live-action film.

Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. The character became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

Jaume Collet-Serra is attached to direct the film.

(Image from indiatoday.in)