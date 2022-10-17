Dwayne Johnson on 'Black Adam' - 'Want to usher in new era in DC universe'

New Delhi: 'Black Adam' is a 'disruptive' entry into the 'DC Extended Universe' (DCEU) and the superhero genre, said Hollywood star, Dwayne Johnson.

To introduce the brawling character on the big screen, Johnson said the team was focused on delivering a different and unique movie to the fans of the genre and the DC universe.

"We all wanted to make a film that was different and unique in this world of the superhero genre that has been so wildly successful over the years and has led our business for over a decade," the 50-year-old actor said during a global press conference.

He added, "We have tried to come in and create a movie that was disruptive and different. There was this narrative that we had been saying and we were saying it even when we were making the movie, that we wanted to usher in a new era in the DC universe."

According to Johnson, the team wanted to accomplish the goal of inducting new characters into the fold of the DCEU, populated by fan favourite superheroes like Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.

"We wanted to introduce new characters to the world, which is not easy to do. We did it with intrigue and interest and for mythology and for the DC fans. So, there was a lot to balance that I think we all took accountability for and everyone came to the table and really wanted to make a terrific movie. And again, make something that was just different and that was reflective of all our characters."

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, 'Black Adam' sees the titular superhero being unleashed in the modern world, nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods. In the modern world, he comes face-to-face with the 'Justice Society of America', who tries to stop his rampage.

The actor said the film will appeal to the audiences on a philosophical level as well.

"Everyone has a philosophical difference in the movie, but no one's wrong here," he added.

As a character, Johnson said he found Black Adam a person with 'strong conviction and passion for the things he believes in'.

"It was surely an honour to play him and deliver him to the world," he added.

Produced by 'New Line Cinema', 'DC Films', 'Seven Bucks Productions' and 'FlynnPictureCo', the film will be released in the country by 'Warner Bros India' in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 20.