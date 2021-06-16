Dutee Chand is the new face of 'Senco Gold'

'Senco Gold and Diamonds', one of India's largest jewellery retail chains, signed the internationally-acclaimed Indian sprinter and current national champion in the women's 100m event, Dutee Chand as the company's new brand ambassador. She will be promoting 'Everlite', the light-weight jewellery range from 'Senco Gold and Diamonds'. The brand is also celebrating pride month and rolled out a new campaign in honour of the LGBT community with hash-tags #MorePowerToPride and #loveislove.



As part of the pride month celebrations, 'Senco Gold' also unveiled a new range of 'Everlite' jewellery, namely 'Love is Love Collection'.

In a virtual event, Suvankar Sen, CEO, 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' and the company's new brand ambassador, Dutee Chand unveiled the new range of jewellery.

The 'Love Collection' offers a signature range of rings, ear-studs, chains and pendants in gold and diamond, which can be used as part of daily wear as well as for party wear. The price range of the collection starts from Rs 12,000 for both gold and diamond pieces.

Speaking on the occasion, Suvankar Sen said, " 'Senco Gold and Diamond' has always taken a very progressive approach towards its jewellery as well as life in general. Amid these tough times, we want to spread the gleam of hope with our 'Everlite' brand. The new 'Love is Love Collection' is inspired by pure love and heart as it is the love of our friends and family that is keeping us positive in these testing times."

"We are also honoured to have Dutee as our brand ambassador. She is a talented athlete our country is proud to have. She is set to feature in a race in the Olympic qualifying event next week and we wish her all the best. We are confident that she will come out with flying colours in the Olympic qualifying event and make our country proud again at the grandest sporting event in Tokyo," he added.

On associating with 'Senco Gold and Diamonds', Dutee said, "It gives me immense pleasure to be the brand ambassador of 'Senco Gold and Diamonds'.

I think this is a unique association of a jewellery brand with an athlete and I am really happy that 'Senco Gold' will be supporting me in my quest. I look forward to a successful relationship with them. I hope I can visit a 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' showroom once the pandemic and Olympics are over."

'Zeuss Sports Entertainment Art Pvt Ltd' was instrumental in getting Dutee and 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' together for this association.

June is celebrated as Pride month worldwide. As a gesture of support for the LGBTQ community, 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' celebrates the month every year in its unique way.