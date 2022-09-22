Southern sensation Rashmika Mandanna, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Goodbye' starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, said that for her, dubbing in Hindi was a little challenging.

Rashmika is playing the role of Tara Bhalla in the Vikas Bahl directorial. Her character is fierce and amusing and she also questions every stereotypical decision. She believes in logic but ends up understanding the importance of emotions.

The film also marks her first time dubbing an entire movie in Hindi.

"Dubbing is a very difficult task for me with all the time and in all the languages. It is the hardest thing that I have to do for a film. For me, dubbing in Hindi was a little challenging, but at the same time, I also learnt a new language. I have one more language in my kitty," she said.

'Goodbye' is a story that touches every emotional chord in everyone's hearts and makes one realise the importance of our loved ones along with the downturns of life. Rashmika Mandanna will also be sharing screen space with Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi and Elli AvrRam in the film.

'Goodbye' is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on October 7.