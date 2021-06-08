Divya speaks on rape charges against Pearl

Actor and filmmaker Divya Khosla recently opened up on the accusations held against TV actor Pearl V Puri for molesting a minor. She wrote a long 'Instagram' post, in which she questioned the alleged victim's parents' role in the case against Puri and also said that he was no more than a scapegoat in an ugly child-custody battle.

"Who will be accountable for his aborted career if and when he is proven not guilty?" she asked.

Divya added, "It is a very serious charge and it will have far-reaching repercussions on Pearl's career. He was just starting something in life. Television had given him stardom and I can tell you that he was on the verge of signing a very big film. Now everything is lost."

Divya's heart goes out to Pearl's mother.

"Pearl lost his father some time ago. His mother, who is not well at all, calls me and just cries and asks for my help. I feel helpless and angry. I know Pearl well. We have worked together. He is a good human being, sincere and hardworking. He does not deserve this. On what grounds have they booked him for such serious charges? This is the frightening side of the 'Me Too' movement whereby a man's career and reputation are destroyed and families are ruined," lamented Khosla.

Divya further said that she wanted to do all that she can to help Pearl and his family.

"These are simple god-fearing people from Agra who have no clue as to how to tackle the situation. I'm glad Ekta Kapoor spoke up for Pearl. More people need to come forward in his support because I truly believe that he is innocent. What is being done to him by some vested interests is horrific. It should not happen to anyone," she stated.

Divya brought up Sushant Singh Rajput's case and felt that Pearl is in a similar situation.

"I did not know Sushant at all, but my heart reached out to him. In this case, I know Pearl. I'm convinced that he cannot do something so awful. He is being used to settle scores," concluded Divya.