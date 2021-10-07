Disney+ Hotstar sets premiere date for 'Hum Do Hamare Do'

Mumbai: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's comedy drama "Hum Do Hamare Do" will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on October 29.



The film is about a couple who 'adopt' their parents and also stars Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Sanon took to Twitter and posted the film's new poster along with its release date.

"Our hero, his love and his adopted Mom-Dad will celebrate Diwali with you. #HumDoHamareDo, streaming 29th October, on @DisneyPlusHS," she wrote.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the movie is directed by Abhishek Jain.

"Hum Do Hamare Do" also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi Chadha and Prachee Shah Paandya.