Disney+ Hotstar announces three new series on 'Disney+ Day

Mumbai: Streaming platform 'Disney+ Hotstar' recently announced the launch of three new series. As part of its 'Disney+ Day' celebrations, the streamer unveiled the teasers of the three new shows - 'Lootere', YouTuber Bhuvan Bam's 'Taaza Khabar' and 'Aar Ya Paar'.

Helmed by Jai Mehta, 'Lootere' features an ensemble cast of Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gaurav Sharma, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Preetika Chawla. It revolves around the lives of the Jadhavs, who migrated from Bihar to Molo in Kenya but were caught in the fierce ethnic conflicts in the country.

Expressing his excitement about his first project with 'Disney+ Hotstar', showrunner Hansal Mehta said, "This association with 'Disney+ Hotstar' is a special one for two reasons. One, it's directed by my son Jai. Two, 'Disney+ Hotstar' as a platform is known to bring to life some amazing and out-of-the-box stories. 'Lootere' explores a story of the survival and struggle of a crew of a merchant ship at a time when hope is blurring. We are excited to bring this thrilling story to the audience very soon."

Actor and content creator YouTuber Bhuvan Bam's OTT debut show 'Taaza Khabar' brings to the screen the story of a Mumbai-based sanitation worker. It depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life. Directed by Himank Gaur, the show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, JD Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani and Prathamesh Parab.

"I mark a new milestone in my career with 'Disney+ Hotstar' with a story that is packed with action, emotion and life's comedy. My character Vasya's story brings out the ironies of society in a manner that makes you wonder about the ways magic and miracles happen. Also, this new avatar is completely different from all the roles I have taken up," Bam said.

Featuring actors Aditya Rawal, Sumeet Vyas, Patralekhaa, Ashish Vidyarthi and Shilpa Shukla, 'Aar Ya Paar' follows a tribal man's struggle against the modern world and its corrupt political and financial machinery.

Siddharth Sengupta, showrunner of 'Aar Ya Paar', said, "Unique stories are finding their way to viewers and I am excited about my first association with 'Disney+ Hotstar' to bring to the forefront a distinct tale of 'Aar Ya Paar'. It takes me back to the familiar waters of the episodic format of narrating a story, which I enjoy the most."