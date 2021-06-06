Dilip Kumar diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's treatment continues in Mumbai's Hinduja hospital (Khar), where he was admitted yesterday morning, under the care of cardiologist Dr Nithin Gokhale and pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar, after he complained of breathlessness.

When contacted, Dr Parkar, who has treated Dilip Kumar several times earlier, said, "Mr Dilip Kumar has been put on oxygen support. He has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion along with a drop in oxygen saturation".

The doctor goes on to add, "But he is stable and not in the ICU. If all goes well, he may be discharged in 2-3 days".

Both Dr Parkar and Dr Gokhale are monitoring the thespian closely. The veteran actor was hospitalised last month as well and discharged two days later.

Earlier this morning, a tweet was sent out from Dilip saab's official Twitter account, which is handled by his manager, to update fans and well-wishers about his condition. It read, "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He's had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe". Since then, messages and prayers have been pouring in for the 98-year-old actor.

National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar also paid a visit to the actor in the hospital yesterday.