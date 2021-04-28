Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra said that her relationship with the international star did not help her journey in the film industry. Meera had predominantly worked in South Indian movies. She made her Tamil films debut in 2005 with 'Anbe Aaruyire' and ventured into the Telugu film industry in 2006 with 'Bangaram'.

Meera appeared in few Bollywood movies as well, including '1920 London'. However, in a recent interview, she said that she did not bag roles courtesy of Priyanka. She added that she experienced her share of struggles.

"The only time when I came to Bollywood there was a buzz that Priyanka's sister is also coming, but honestly, I have not faced many comparisons. I did not get any work because of Priyanka. If I needed a producer, they have not cast me as I am her sister," she said.

The actor added, "Honestly, being related to her has not helped me in my career but it has helped me in a way that people did take me seriously. They did not take me for granted as they knew was coming from a family who knew cinema. That is the only privilege I got. Otherwise, I had to struggle. Honestly, with my work like every time my movie used to leave fortunately I have not been compared to both of them."

In Bollywood, Meera was last seen in 'Section 375'. The movie also starred Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadda. Earlier she had revealed that she will appear in a web series as a cop.