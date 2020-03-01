Devi: Shruti Haasan pens note on 'enriching' experience
Mumbai: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan has penned a heartwarming note on her "enriching" experience of working with "lovely women" in the short film titled "Devi".
Shruti took to her Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself along with the cast of "Devi", including names like Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Yashaswini Dayama and Shivani Raghuvanshi among others.
She wrote: "The experience of being a part of #Devi has been so memorable and enriching. I believe the bond between women is powerful and necessary and thought I'd write a small note about these lovely women."
"Missing @nehadhupia in this picture but absolutely love her progressive energy and attitude to things @raghuvanshishivani is such a sweet and poised person, saw you for the first time on a web series and absolutely adored your work! @yashaswinidayama the big talent in the cutest package you'll always be my hakunamatata!"
Shruti called Kajol "an inspiration beyond words".
"And your fun energy and down to earth nature is... @neenakulkarni I have so much love and respect for your attitude to life and people you are so inspiring and such a warm soul @muktabarve such a delight to get to know and such a talent !!! Our director @priyankabans for the lovely premise and script!"
The actress, who recently opened up about going under the knife, described her journey as "fun".
"Thankyou @electricapplese for the way you love and respect women and making this happen !! Really proud to be a part of this."
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Will keep creating pressure, don't want to blame batters:...1 March 2020 10:19 AM GMT
Ishant injury a wake up call for Dravid's NCA: BCCI1 March 2020 10:17 AM GMT
Will see how to provide house to every mill worker:1 March 2020 10:00 AM GMT
Maruti Suzuki sales dip 1 pc in Feb to 1,47,110 units1 March 2020 9:43 AM GMT
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar meets riot victims in N-E Delhi1 March 2020 9:34 AM GMT