'Delhi Crime is a very sensitively made project'

The web series 'Delhi Crime' was recently nominated for 'International Emmy Awards' 2020 and actors Rasika Dugal, who features in the hit show, shared her excitement and said that it won recognition by striking a balance between being interesting and sensitive.

"I feel that 'Delhi Crime' is a very sensitively and intelligently made project. I am really proud of working on it. I am thrilled that it is getting the recognition that I feel it deserves," said Rasika, who played a cop in the series.

The series is vying for honours at the 'International Emmys' alongside shows from Argentina, Germany and the UK in the 'Best Drama Series' category.

The first season of the show followed the story of the Nirbhaya rape case of 2012.

Asked what clicked with everyone, Rasika replied: "I think the case itself. The Nirbhaya rape case affected a lot of people very deeply. It was horrific and gruesome. As a society, we should not forget it. We should remember that we, as part of society, allowed a crime like this to happen."

"Besides, it is an engaging police procedural series. It is made in a way that is interesting yet sensitive, which is a very difficult balance to have," she added.

She felt that the makers dealt with the subject with a lot of sensitivity.

"The director, editor and cinematographer were so well aligned. They dealt with the material with sensitivity. Even while watching it, I was moved by some of the choices they made. For example, it talks about a rape case, but you do not see the act," said Rasika.