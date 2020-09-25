'Delhi Crime', 'FMSP' and Arjun Mathur nominated

The 'Netflix' series 'Delhi Crime', 'Amazon Prime' series 'Four More Shots Please!' and actor Arjun Mathur have been nominated at the International 'Emmys'.

'Delhi Crime', a police drama starring Shefali Shah and created by Richie Mehta was nominated in the 'Best Drama category', while 'Four More Shots Please!' was nominated for 'Best Comedy'. Arjun Mathur was nominated in the 'Best Performance by an Actor category' for Amazon's 'Made in Heaven'.

'Delhi Crime', inspired by the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, will compete against 'Charité 2' season two (Germany), 'Criminal UK' (United Kingdom) and 'El Jardín de Bronce' ('The Bronze Garden') season two from Argentina. 'Four More Shots Please!' will compete against the UK's 'Back to Life, Fifty' (Israel) and Brazil's 'Ninguém tá Olhando' ('Nobody's Looking').

Arjun, whose performance as a gay man looking for a dignified life in 'Made in Heaven' was acclaimed will compete against Raphael Logam in 'Impuros', Guido Caprino in '1994' and Billy Barratt in 'Responsible Child'.

"Congratulations to all the nominees! We are especially proud to recognise and honour the world's best storytellers, producers and performers," said Bruce L Paisner, President and CEO of the' International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' in a statement.

He added, "At a time of crisis where most of us have to stay home most of the time, television entertains us and provides a window on our world."

Previously, 'Sacred Games', Radhika Apte, 'Lust Stories', 'Inside Edge' and 'The Remix' had represented India at the International 'Emmys' as nominees.

The British series 'McMafia', co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, won the 'Best Drama' award in 2019.