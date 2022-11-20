Deepti Naval opens up about battling depression

Deepti Naval opened up about her struggles with depression. The actor, who married filmmaker Prakash Jha in 1985, recalled in her latest interview how she stopped getting film offers once she tied the knot.

"It was as if my talent had been completely washed out," Deepti recalled as she spoke her heart at the famed event of a leading news agency. She went on to add, "There were several years when I had no work."

She revealed that at the time, she didn't know what was happening, as she saw herself as an artist but was unable to get work. She added that it was one of the reasons that caused her depression.

After making her Bollywood debut in Shyam Benegal's 'Junoon' in 1978, Deepti then appeared in several hit films like 'Saath Saath', 'Chashme Buddoor', 'Rang Birangi', among others. She married filmmaker Prakash Jha in 1985 but divorced a few years later.

Deepti also shared her thoughts about the changes in the industry and said that Bollywood is 'reinventing' itself. She also added that the inclusion of casting directors has cut short the access to filmmakers.

Speaking about the 'casting couch', Deepti said it 'was always there' and so was the concept of 'insiders and outsiders'.

"You had to find your way in the industry by skirting around these issues. You knew it existed," she said.