Deepika to portray Draupadi in her next project

Deepika Padukone has begun to shoot for Shakun Batra's project, which will be a love story. The 'Happy New Year' star also has 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan, a film with Prabhas and two other exciting projects.

Deepika spoke to 'Femina' magazine and revealed that she used the lockdown period to lock exciting scripts. With a massive line up of five films, she also confirmed that she will be playing Draupadi in a film based on the popular novel 'Palace of Illusions'.

"Shakun Batra's film is a relationship story that we have not seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is 'Pathan', an action film with Shah Rukh Khan and the next is Nag Ashwin's multilingual film with Prabhas. Then I am doing which is a remake of Anne Hathaway's movie 'The Intern', which is so relevant in today's times when you have the millennial and the older generation coming together. And then there is the most famous story coming out of our country, 'Mahabharata', in which I am playing Draupadi and I want to tell that story to the world," shared the 'Bajirao Mastani' star.

She added, "This year I am going to be doing five films. I think in some ways the pandemic panned out creatively because it was a time when people in the arts were writing and they were coming to me with stories I really connected with."