Deepika launches 'A Chain of Wellbeing'

World-renowned actor and mental health advocate Deepika Padukone took to her social media on June 18 to launch 'A Chain Of Well-being'. It is a digital guide that focuses on bringing to the forefront things to support people in coping with overall gloom/overwhelm, given the times we all live in.



Deepika used the 'Guides' feature of 'Instagram' to compile a checklist of 'Chain of Wellbeing'. Introducing it, she wrote, "A gentle reminder to take care."

The well-being guide has been launched by the actor in collaboration with several other social media handles, who are working towards a similar goal to help reach out to a wide array of audiences.

The United Nations' agency, UNICEF, India has also partnered with the actor for the 'Chain of Wellbeing' along with several other digital influencers. Recently, UNICEF India took to their social media to share a guide on 'Managing Trauma and Loss', tagging Deepika and 'The Live Laugh Love Foundation'.

In the caption, they wrote, "We have all been emotionally impacted by the devastating effects of COVID-19. Children are impacted too and may feel lost and unloved. Here are some tips for parents and caregivers on how to reach out to children to let them know they are not alone."

Other content creators and influencers too have shared similar posts on their social media to support the actor's initiative.