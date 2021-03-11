Deepika and Ranveer give Buss It challenge a fun spin

Deepika Padukone took the viral Buss It challenge but gave it a fun twist, with Ranveer Singh making a surprise cameo in the video. The two then had a twerk-off.

Deepika Padukone hopped on the Buss It challenge, the new viral trend to take over social media, but gave it a fun twist. She was joined by her husband, Ranveer Singh, in a twerk-off. She posted the video on Instagram and wrote, "Werk it baby! @ranveersingh #bussitchallenge."

Fans showered love on Ranveer and Deepika in the comments section. "Hahaha you guys are the best," one wrote. "Hahaha the best thing on the internet today," another commented. "Jesz that surprise lil cameo was the best thing evvvaaa @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh," a third wrote.

The Buss It challenge, named after rapper Erica Banks' song, usually starts with people grooving in casual outfits. Once the beat drops, the video transitions to them all dolled-up and twerking away.



