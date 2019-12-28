''Deadpool 3'' in the works at Marvel, says Ryan Reynolds
Los Angeles: Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that the third installment in his "Deadpool" franchise is in the development at Marvel Studios.
The 43-year-old actor made the revelation during an appearance on a holiday edition of "Live With Kelly and Ryan".
"We're working on it right now with the whole team. We're over at Marvel, which is the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kind of crazy," Reynolds said.
The foul-mouthed superhero was one of the few Marvel comic characters not owned by Disney, but after Fox's merger with the industry giant, Deadpool has become a Marvel Studios property.
According to Variety, Fox film's former president of production, Emma Watts, who was part of the first two films, will no more oversee the franchise.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
IRCTC to launch Tejas train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on Jan...28 Dec 2019 9:58 AM GMT
Fear Assam might return to path of violence due to BJP's...28 Dec 2019 9:52 AM GMT
Panel to assess property damage during anti-CAA protests in...28 Dec 2019 9:07 AM GMT
BJP communalised police,Priyanka Gandhi on Meerut cop's 'go...28 Dec 2019 9:02 AM GMT
Delhi Cong takes out peace march on party's foundation day28 Dec 2019 8:59 AM GMT