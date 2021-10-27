Dave opens up on 'Netflix' transgender dispute

Comedian Dave Chappelle recently addressed the transgender controversy at 'Netflix' in full for the first time on a video on his 'Instagram' account, five days after about 100 people protested near the streaming company's headquarters.

The employee backlash began after 'Netflix Inc' decided to release Chappelle's new comedy special, 'The Closer', which critics say ridicules transgender people.

"It has been said in the press that I was invited to speak to transgender employees at 'Netflix' and I refused," Chappelle said in the video.

He added, "That is not true. If they had invited me, I would have accepted it. Although I am confused about what we are speaking about. You said you want a safe working environment at 'Netflix'. Well, it seems like I'm the only one that cannot go to the office anymore."

"I want everyone in this audience to know that even though the media frames this as me versus that community, it is not what it is," Chappelle said.

He further stated, "Do not blame the LBGTQ community for any of this mess. This has nothing to do with them. It is about corporate interest and what I can say and what I cannot say."

'Netflix' Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos stoked further unrest with an October 11 staff memo

in which he acknowledged

Dave Chappelle's provocative language in 'The Closer' but said it did not cross the line into inciting violence.