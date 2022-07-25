'Darlings' trailer - Alia kidnaps her husband with help from Shefali
The trailer of Alia Bhatt's debut production, 'Darlings', has hit the Internet. It elaborates on the frog versus scorpion story she recited in the teaser. Featuring Alia and Shefali Shah as a clever mother-daughter duo, the film also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.
The trailer opens with Alia and Shefali visiting a police station to file a missing persons' police complaint against the former's husband, Hamza (Vijay Varma). The two are the masterminds of Hamza's kidnapping and even take help from Roshan Mathew's Zulfi. Later in the trailer, it's revealed why the mother-daughter duo decided to kidnap and torture Hamza in their own house and why it may be absolutely justified.
The film is directed by Jasmeet K Reen, who makes her directorial debut with the film. 'Darlings' is touted as a dark comedy-drama that explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.
Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma, 'Darlings' will release on 'Netflix' on August 5. Sharing her excitement about the film, Alia had said in a statement, " 'Darlings' holds a very special place in my heart as it's my first film as a producer and that too with 'Red Chillies'. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over."
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
5G spectrum auction to start today; Jio, Bharti Airtel among 4 cos...25 July 2022 6:02 PM GMT
PM Modi to launch international bullion exchange on July 2925 July 2022 6:01 PM GMT
Direct tax collection rises 41% to Rs 3.54 lakh cr in June quarter25 July 2022 6:01 PM GMT
8 PSUs surrender 11 coal mines: Coal Min25 July 2022 6:00 PM GMT
Interest payment by govt rises 3.1% of GDP in FY2225 July 2022 6:00 PM GMT