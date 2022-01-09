Courteney got 'teary eyed' while shooting for 'Scream'

Looks like Courteney Cox is adding something new to the 'Scream' series.

The Hollywood actor discussed her next film, a remake of the original 'Scream', which was released in 1996, calling it a 'brand-new relaunch', during an interview with 'Parade'. The 'Friends' alum wants to make it clear that this film is not a 'fifth to something' and will stand on its own.

"We are not making a fifth of something," Courteney said to 'Parade' as per 'Daily Mail'.

She added, "This is an absolute, brand-new relaunch of the franchise."

Even though Courteney has been in all four previous 'Scream' films, this new chapter will have a fresh cast with only a handful of the former cast members. Neve Campbell, who portrayed Sidney Prescott, and David Arquette, who played Dewey Riley, are among the veterans returning for the fifth film.

'Scream' features two new directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, in addition to new performers. Wes Craven, who directed the original 'Scream' and its three sequels, died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 76.

However, Courteney further said, "It was such an emotional thing to come back. I had the same feeling when I walked on the set of 'Friends'. I got really teary-eyed then too."

The fourth instalment was produced in 2011, therefore the original cast members have not worked together

in almost a decade. Despite their time away, Courteney believes that the new and old members work well together.

The fifth instalment of 'Scream' is set to be released on January 14.