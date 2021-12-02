Cobie Smulders to return as Maria Hill for 'Secret Invasion' series

Los Angeles: Actor Cobie Smulders will reprise her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) role of Maria Hill in upcoming series "Secret Invasion".



The show, which will premiere on streaming service Disney Plus, is a crossover comic event, showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

According to Deadline, Smulders joins Samuel L Jackson and Ben Mendolsohn, who return with their respective MCU characters Nick Fury and Talos.

The show's cast also include Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott.

Kyle Bradstreet is attached to write and executive produce.

Kevin Feige is producing the series for the streamer, as it does all other MCU titles, including the hits WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier".

Smulders previously played Maria Hill in many Marvel movies, including "The Avengers", "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and "Captain America: Civil War".

She most recently played Ann Coulter in the FX series "American Crime Story: Impeachment".