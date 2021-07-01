'Cinderella' to premiere on 'Amazon Prime Video'

Los Angeles: Singer-actor Camila Cabello's upcoming film 'Cinderella' will premiere on OTT streamer 'Amazon Prime Video' on September 3, 2021.

The musical retelling of the classic fairy tale has been written and directed by Kay Cannon, who is best known for creating Anna Kendrick-starrer 'Pitch Perfect' franchise.

"'Cinderella' marks the acting debut of Cabello, who is popularly known for hit songs such as 'Senorita' and 'Havana'," the streaming service said in its statement.

The musical fairytale centres on an orphan who longs to meet her prince charming.

Emmy-winning star Billy Porter is portraying Cinderella's fairy godparent, while Idina Menzel is playing her evil stepmother.

The cast also features Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan and Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice.

The highly anticipated musical incorporates pop songs from contemporary global artists and original songs by Cabello and Menzel.

'Cinderella' was previously set to release in theatres but after multiple delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood studio 'Sony Pictures' opted to license the film to 'Amazon Prime Video'.

The movie has been produced by Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.