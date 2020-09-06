Ciera Payton to play Wendy Williams in biopic

Los Angeles: Actor Ceira Payton has been roped in to play television host Wendy Williams in an upcoming biopic on her life set at Lifetime.



According to Deadline, P-Valley actor Morocco Omari will star as Williams' ex-husband Kevin hunter.

The Chi helmer Darren Grant is set to direct the film and production is scheduled to start this month.

The biopic, scheduled to premiere next year, will be executive produced by Williams as well as Will Packer and Sheila Ducksworth.

The film will be paired with a feature-length documentary on Williams.

It will focus on the highs and lows Williams has experienced in her career, from her upstart days in urban radio to the success of her talk show.

The project will be produced by Front Street for Lifetime.