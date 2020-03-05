Chris Evans to star in thriller 'Bermuda'
Los Angeles: After exiting as director of the Doctor Strange sequel, filmmaker Scott Derrickson is expected to team up with Marvel Studios alum Chris Evans for the upcoming thriller Bermuda.
According to hollywoodreporter.com, Derrickson is set to helm Bermuda for Skydance, with Evans eyed to star in the project.
Ironically, Sam Raimi was at one time attached to direct Bermuda. Now, Raimi is set to helm Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Bermuda, about the mysterious Bermuda Triangle, had a script from Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard when Raimi was attached. Derrickson and his writing partner C. Robert Cargill will rewrite the script.
Derrickson rose to prominence with 2005's The Exorcism of Emily Rose, and went on to direct The Day the Earth Stood Still, Sinister and Doctor Strange, the 2016 Marvel film which brought Benedict Cumberbatch into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Derrickson remains an executive producer on Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.
Evans will also be seen in Greg Berlanti's upcoming Little Shop of Horrors remake.
