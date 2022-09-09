Chloe Grace Moretz's 'The Peripheral' to debut on Prime Video in October

New Delhi: Drama series "The Peripheral", starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor, will launch on Prime Video on October 21, the streaming service announced on Thursday.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by William Gibson, the show is executive produced by "Westworld" creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan.

It is created and show run by Scott B Smith.

In a statement, the Amazon streaming service said the show's first episode will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on October 21, followed by weekly release of the remaining episodes every Friday through December 9.

"The Peripheral" centres on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow's America. Flynne is smart, ambitious and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her.

The series will also feature Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Louis Herthum, JJ Feild, T'Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley, Alexandra Billings, Adelind Horan, Alex Hernandez, Katie Leung, Julian Moore-Cook, Melinda Page Hamilton, Chris Coy and Austin Rising.

"The Peripheral" is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Nolan and Joy's Kilter Films.

Smith also serves as executive producer alongside director Vincenzo Natali, Greg Plageman, Nolan, Joy, Athena Wickham and Steven Hoban.