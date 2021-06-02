Ch'garh launches doorstep delivery of 22 transport department services

Raipur: At least 22 services of the transport department, including driving license renewals and smart card licenses, will now be made available at people's doorstep under a new facility launched by the Chhattisgarh government, an official said on Wednesday.



Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday inaugurated "Tunhar Sarkar, Tunhar Dwar" (your government at your doorstep), a platform through which the transport department can deliver 22 services to people's homes, the official from the public relations department said.

Under this facility, smart card driving licenses, registration certificates among other documents will be delivered through speed post in maximum of seven days to applicants' homes, he said.

Vehicle owners can apply for these services on www.parivahan.gov.in, he said, adding that with voluntary Aadhaar authentication under this new facility, people can avail these services immediately and track the status of speed posts online.

At least 10 services related to licenses such as duplicate licenses, driving license renewals and change of address, and vehicle ownership transfer and other services will be provided at doorstep, the official said.

The chief minister said the state government has been taking consistent and sincere efforts to make things convenient for people.

The transport department has taken a commendable initiative to provide online services during the COVID-19 crisis, as this would

prevent crowding and the spread of the viral infection, Baghel said.

Meanwhile, state transport minister Mohammed Akbar said, "The new system will promote transparency and accountability in the department's functioning."