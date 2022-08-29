'Chakda Xpress' an eye-opener for me: Anushka

Mumbai: Bollywood star Anushka Sharma said her upcoming movie 'Chakda Xpress' is a special film as it introduced her to the world of women's cricket.

Directed by Prosit Roy, the 'Netflix' film is inspired by the life of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami.

The streaming service shared a behind-the-scenes video of the sports drama and a special message from the lead star. In the video message, Sharma said, "Hi, I am Anushka Sharma and I'm currently training at a cricket ground in Leeds in the United Kingdom for a very special film, called 'Chakda Xpress'. I am playing a role inspired by the life and times of the legendary pacer and former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. I was absolutely blown away by the script as it was an eye-opener for me into the world of women's cricket as I am sure it will be for you all as well," the 34-year-old actor said.

"Here we are so that we can bring you this soon. I am so excited for you all to watch this amazing story onscreen. Now, I have to run quite literally because I am at my practice session, but I cannot wait to bring this film to you all on 'Netflix'," she said.