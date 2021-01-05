Case registered against Arbaaz, Sohail and son

Mumbai: As per the statement of civic and police officials, actor-brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, along with the latter's son Nirvaan Khan, were booked by the Mumbai Police recently for allegedly violating the Coronavirus institutional quarantine norms.

"The Khan trio was asked to stay at a hotel in suburban Bandra after they returned to Mumbai from the UAE in the penultimate week of December 2020 as per guidelines, but they went to their homes instead," said the official.

A Khar police official stated, "The case was registered against them under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the 'Epidemic Diseases Act'."

As per the 'Standard Operating Procedures' (SOP) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), passengers returning from counties in Europe and the Middle East must stay in institutional quarantine for seven days in view of the detection of the new strain of COVID-19 in the UK.

In his statement submitted in Khar police station in Mumbai, Dr Sanjay Funde, a medical officer of H/West ward said that he received information that Arbaaz, Sohail and Nirvaan had returned from Dubai but did not go to institutional quarantine.