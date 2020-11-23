Case filed against 'A Suitable Boy' over 'kissing scene in temple'

An FIR was registered in Madhya Pradesh today against two executives of the streaming platform 'Netflix' for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through its web series 'A Suitable Boy' which showed kissing scenes allegedly on the campus of a temple, as per an official's statement.

"The FIR named Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, 'Netflix' and Ambika Khurana, Director, Public Policies, 'Netflix'," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

They are charged by the Rewa police team on a complaint filed by 'Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha' (BJYM) national secretary Gaurav Tiwari, who demanded an apology from 'Netflix' and the makers of the series and also ordered the removal of 'objectionable scenes', which he stated were also 'encouraging love jihad'.

"I had asked officials to examine the series 'A Suitable Boy' being streamed on 'Netflix' to check if kissing scenes in it were filmed in a temple and if it hurt religious sentiments. The examination prima facie found that these scenes are hurting the sentiments of a particular religion," Mishra said in a video statement.

He added, "On the basis of a complaint filed by Gaurav Tiwari, an FIR is being registered under section 295 (A) (malicious acts to outrage and insulting the religious feelings and beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Rewa against the 'Netflix' officials - Monika Shergill and Ambika Khurana."

Rewa superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar Singh told reporters that the FIR was registered and further investigation was also being carried

out.