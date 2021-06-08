Carey, Zoe to play 'New York Times' reporters

Los Angeles: Hollywood actors Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan will portray the roles of 'New York Times' reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who were behind the publication's sexual harassment investigation against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, soon after which started the 'Me Too' movement.

Titled 'She Said', the film is an adaptation of Twohey and Kantor's bestselling book 'She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement'.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning book details how the duo uncovered widespread sexual harassment and assault allegations over several decades against Weinstein, who was eventually sentenced to 23 years in prison.

According to 'Deadline', the movie is set to begin production this year and will be directed by 'Unorthodox' director Maria Schrader.

Oscar-winner Rebecca Lenkiewicz has penned the script.

The movie rights of the book 'She Said' were acquired by 'Annapurna Pictures' and 'Plan B Entertainment' in 2018 under their co-production deal.

Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce the film for 'Plan B', while Megan Ellison will executive produce for 'Annapurna' with Sue Naegle.



