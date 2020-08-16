'Can't digest that SSR committed suicide'

Mumbai: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh said that he met Sushant Singh Rajput twice in his life and that he cannot digest the idea that the late actor committed suicide. A user on social media urged Diljit to raise his voice in the the late actor's case.

The 'Good Newwz' star also used hashtags such as '#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput' and '#GlobalPrayer4SSR'. Diljit replied to the user: "Shushant bhai ko main do baar mila tha life mein. Suicide waali baat digest toh nahi hoti. Jaandaar banda tha woh yaar. Baki I know that police apna kaam kar rahi hai. Humein wait karna chahiye. I hope sach sab ke saamney aayega (I have met Sushant twice in my life. I cannot digest that he committed suicide. He was a guy full of life. Rest I know that the police are doing their job. We should wait. I hope the truth comes out)."

Diljit had spoken about the 'Raabta' star on social media earlier. In an 'Instagram' post on June 30, he had called the late actor a "jaandaar banda" (a guy full of life). Back then, the singer-actor had posted to say that he was not happy with the decision to release Sushant's last film 'Dil Bechara' on the OTT platform.

"Eh tan theatre cheh vi release honi chaidi ha (It should be released in theatres)," Diljit had said.

Sushant was found dead at his residence on June 14. His family had lodged an FIR accusing his girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty along with her family with abetment to suicide among other charges. They also demanded a CBI investigation into his death.

Marking the two-month death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, his family members, fans and colleagues from the industry had recently observed a prayer meet.