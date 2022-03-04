One of the leading actors of Bollywood, Kriti Sanon is all set to deliver a full-fledged masala entertainer alongside Akshay Kumar. She will be seen playing the character of Myra Devekar alongside Akshay Kumar in the film titled 'Bachchhan Paandey'

Talking about playing a director in the movie, Kriti shares, "As

an actor, once you have gone through a certain number of films, you soak

in more than you think, just by observing and looking around, you start understanding how the

directors make their vision come alive, their process and mannerisms. And I have seen so many talented directors at work, it feels like it was sort of easier for me to pick from them."

The Mimi star adds, "A director's in control of everything on the set as he/she is the captain of the ship. So my main pick point on Myra was that this girl is very much in control and she is stuck in a place where situations get out of control."

The latest song from the movie 'Meri Jaan Meri Jaan' has left fans raving about the sizzling chemistry between Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar.

Besides 'Bachchhan Paandey', Kriti has a massive set of films lined up including, 'Adipurush', 'Shehzada', 'Bhediya' and 'Ganapath'.