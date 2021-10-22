'Bunty Aur Babli 2' reunites Saif, Rani

Sixteen years after the first film was released, 'YRF' is all set to release 'Bunty Aur Babli 2, the teaser of which came out recently. Starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, the teaser suggests that there will two sets of Bunty-Babli in the film. And our two leads, Saif and Rani, are not pleased.

Rani Mukerji is reprising her role from the original film with Saif stepping into Abhishek Bachchan's shoes. The first film ended with the con artists giving up their illegal activities and helping the cop Dashrath Singh, played by Amitabh Bachchan, solve crimes.

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' reunites Saif and Rani on screen after 12 years and the two are reminiscing about old times. The two have worked together in films like 'Hum Tum', 'Tara Rum Pum' and 'Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic'. As they are joined by the new Bunty and Babli, Siddhant and Sharvari, they are seen asking what is happening. Director Varun Sharma says that Adi sir (producer Aditya Chopra) has changed the script. As Rani, who is married to Chopra, asks for the producer, Saif wants the director to meet him in the make-up room. An exasperated director calls for pack-up, leaving the new cast in a lurch.

Saif Ali Khan previously said in a statement, " 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a completely rebooted sequel and is set in today's time. It is a fantastic script that hooked me on instantly. It is an out-and-out entertainer for the entire family to sit and enjoy and this is what I loved and connected with. Also, it is a new role, language and milieu and that is what I look for in a script.