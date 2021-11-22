BTS, Taylor and Megan clinch best trophies of the ceremony

Popstars Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, South Korean music sensation 'BTS' and Megan Thee Stallion emerged as the top winners at this year's 'American Music Awards'.

The ceremony, which aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on the night of November 21, was hosted by Cardi B.

'BTS', comprising V, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook, took home the prestigious 'Artist of the Year' award, as well as 'Favourite Pop Duo or Group' and 'Favourite Pop Song' for their single 'Butter'.

Stallion also took home three trophies - 'Favourite Trending Song' for 'Body', 'Female Hip-Hop Artist' and Hip-Hop Album' for 'Good News'. Doja Cat too received three awards, 'Winning Collaboration of the Year' for 'Kiss Me More' with SZA, as well as 'Favourite Female R&B Artist' and 'R&B Album' for 'Planet Her'.

Taylor Swift won 'Favourite Female Pop Artiste' award, while her record 'Evermore' was given the 'Favourite Pop Album' award. Ed Sheeran was announced as the 'Favourite Male Pop Artiste' for 2021.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo, meanwhile, won 'New Artist of the Year' award.

Rapper Lil Nas X MONTERO's 'Call me by your name' took home the 'Favourite Video' trophy.

Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Luke Bryan and Gabby Barrett topped the country music category.

Drake was honoured with the 'Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artiste' award, while The Weeknd became 'Male R&B Artist' for 2021.

Machine Gun Kelly was the 'Favourite Rock Artist'.

The 2021 'American Music Awards' was produced by 'MRC Live and Alternative' and 'Jesse Collins Entertainment'.

The star-studded awards show featured performances from 'BTS' with 'Coldplay', Rodrigo, Tyler the Creator,

M neskin, Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton, Bad Bunny, Tainy with Julieta Venegas, Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition

and New Kids on the Block. Diplo was the DJ for the ceremony.