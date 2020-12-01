BTS rules Billboard Hot 100 chart again

Los Angeles: South Korean music sensation BTS once again topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 'Life Goes On', the lead single of their

recently released album 'BE' (Deluxe Edition). The song, a soothing melody reflecting the state of life under the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, also topped the Billboard 200 chart.

On the Billboard Hot 100 chart, 'Life Goes On' is closely

followed by the Grammy-nominated 'Dynamite', the closing

track of 'BE', on number three this week.

'Dynamite', which is the music group's first full-fledged English single, previously topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in September, making BTS the first pop act from South Korea to achieve this feat.

According to the Billboard, BTS is the first duo or group in history to have two number one and Hot 100 debut songs.Other five songs from the eight-track album 'BE' also found their place on the Hot 100 chart with 'Blue & Grey' on number 13, 'Stay' on number 22, 'Fly To My Room" on number 69, closely followed by 'Telepathy' on number 70 and 'Dis-ease' on number 72.

The septet - comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - recently earned their first mainstream Grammy award nomination in the best pop/duo group performance for 'Dynamite'. They were previously up for an obscure best recording package Grammy in 2019 for 'Love Yourself: Tear'.

The 63rd Grammy Awards are scheduled to be held on January 31, 2021.