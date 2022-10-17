BTS members plan to fulfill military duties

New Delhi: All seven members of the popular South Korean music group BTS are looking forward to carrying out their military service, with the oldest member, Jin, initiating the process by the month's end, their management agency announced recently.

In a statement posted on the fan community forum 'Weverse', the band's management company, 'BigHit Music', said the septet hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

It is also 'the perfect time' for the septet to fulfil their duty towards the country after the culmination of the October 15 concert to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, the company said.

" 'BigHit Music' is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030 and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it's a perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve," the agency shared in its statement.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.

Owing to their popularity and cultural influence, mandatory military service for BTS has long been a major debate in South Korea. In their past interviews and media interactions, the group members have maintained that 'they will accept the call of duty when the nation calls them'.

Jin, who turns 30 in December, will begin the formalities once commitments related to his solo album release are complete.

"Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government," said 'BigHit Music'.

According to the company, other members - RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.

The group, which debuted in 2013, is currently on a break as a unit, with each of the members pursuing solo projects. They announced their hiatus in June this year.

"Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment," added 'BigHit Music'.

The agency said their first anthology album 'Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)', which was released earlier this year, is 'a promise' to their fans across the world.

"As part of the HYBE family, we support and encourage our artists and are beyond proud that they will each now have time to explore their unique interests and do their duty by being of service to the country they call home."