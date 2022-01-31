BTS member Jimin tests COVID-19 positive

Jimin, one of the 'BTS' members, has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The news was shared by 'BigHit Music', the management agency of South Korean music.

In a statement that was shared on the fan community forum 'Weverse', 'BigHit Music' further said that Jimin also successfully underwent emergency surgery for acute appendicitis.

"Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mildly sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination and took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on January 31," the agency said in the statement.

According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin (26) is currently recuperating after his procedure.

The singer-dancer, whose full name is Park Ji-min, will receive a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care, 'BigHit Music' said.

"He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage," they added.

In December 2021, fellow 'BTS' members Suga, group leader RM, and Jin also tested positive for the virus. The trio recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month.

'BTS' are currently on an 'extended period of rest' after performing at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles, the US late last year.