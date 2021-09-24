'BTS', 'Coldplay' release new single 'My Universe'

Popular South Korean band 'BTS' and Coldplay's highly-anticipated single 'My Universe' is out with lyrics in English and Korean.

The new single, a love song, will be a part of the Chris Martin-fronted band's album 'Music of the Spheres', which is to be released on October 15.

While 'Coldplay' shared the news on 'Instagram', 'Big Hit', the label behind 'BTS', shared the news on their 'Twitter' handle.

"You, you are my universe and I just want to put you first. And you, you are my universe and you make my world light up inside," Martin croons in the song with BTS joining in with Korean lyrics.

The collaboration comes after months of speculation.

'BTS' - comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook - recently sat down with Coldplay's front-man Chris Martin for a special episode of YouTube Originals' weekly music series 'Released' ahead of the premiere of BTS' 'Permission to Dance' MV (Shorts Challenge version).

In February, the Korean group covered Coldplay's 2005 hit number 'Fix You' on 'MTV Unplugged'.

The British group later shared a link of BTS' special performance on 'Twitter', writing 'beautiful' in Korean and signed 'Love' in English, along with the individual initials of the members of the band, also including Guy Berryman, Will Champion and Jonny Buckland.

Back in July, there were rumours that 'BTS' would be featuring on Coldplay's new song.