Britney to address LA court on her conservatorship

Popstar Britney Spears will personally address the Los Angeles court dealing with her long-running conservatorship in June as per the agreement of a judge.

The 39-year-old singer had been under conservatorship since 2008, but rarely took part in court hearings and never publicly commented on the legal arrangement where a court-appointed adviser controlled her personal and financial affairs, including her medical treatment, security and career.

"My client, Britney Spears, has requested a hearing at which she can address the court directly," the singer's lawyer Samuel Ingham told the court.

He added, "My client has asked that it be done on an expedited basis."

The judge set a June 23 hearing for Spears to speak to the court. It was not known which matters the singer planned to address.

The singer's father, Jamie Spears, was appointed his daughter's conservator in 2008 after the pop star was hospitalised for psychiatric treatment following a widely publicised breakdown.

Britney Spears, who became a teen phenomenon 20 years ago with hits like '…Baby One More Time' and 'Toxic' made clear in 2020 through her lawyer that she no longer wants her father involved in her affairs.

A previous bid to remove him failed in August 2020 and a hearing on April 27 on a new request to replace him with someone else was postponed until July without discussion.

Vivian Thoreen, an attorney for Jamie Spears had said in interviews last month that the pop star had never requested the termination of the legal arrangement.