Brian Tyree Henry boards boxing drama 'Flint Strong'
Los Angeles: "Atlanta" star Brian Tyree Henry has joined the cast of the upcoming boxing drama "Flint Strong".
Rachel Morrison, the Oscar-nominated cinematographer of "Mudbound" and Marvel's "Black Panther", will make her directorial debut with the movie, based on the Zackary Canepari and Drea Cooper-directed boxing documentary "T-Rex".
The film, which shot for two days before being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has shifted base from Universal Studios to MGM, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Henry, known for appearing in films like "Widows", "If Beale Street Could Talk" and "Godzilla vs Kong", joins Ryan Destiny and Olunike Adeliyi in the cast.
The film will follow the story of 17-year-old Claressa T-Rex Shields, who is from Flint, Michigan and who had a dream of becoming the first woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing, which she achieved at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Then, she won her second gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Henry will play Shields' coach Jason Crutchfield, a role which was previously set to be portrayed by Ice Cube.
Filmmaker Barry Jenkins has penned the script and will also serve as a producer on the project.
Production will commence in Toronto next week with MGM on board to produce and distribute.
Henry was most recently seen in Marvel Studios' superhero ensemble "Eternals" and currently features in FX's Atlanta. He will next star opposite Brad Pitt in Sony's Bullet Train.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Navjot Sidhu's special diet in Patiala jail: Lactose-free milk, juice, ...26 May 2022 10:33 AM GMT
ED chargesheet: Political weapons against me ahead of Assembly polls,...26 May 2022 10:30 AM GMT
Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa questioned by CID...26 May 2022 9:06 AM GMT
Delhi Police lodges FIR day after MP Navneet Rana alleges she received ...26 May 2022 8:55 AM GMT
Gujarat: DRI seizes 56 kg of cocaine from container near Mundra port26 May 2022 8:54 AM GMT