'Breathe: Into the Shadows' S2 to premiere on November 9

On October 17, 'Prime Video' announced that the new season of the much-anticipated original series, 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' will globally premiere on November 9 in India and more than 240 countries and territories.

Replete with twists and turns, the psychological thriller will once again feature Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh in the lead, while the thrill and suspense quotient of the show is poised to increase a notch higher. The show will also feature Nithya Menon, Sayami Kher and Ivana Kaur as their respective characters evolve, adding more intrigue and fuel to the new season peppered with high-octane action sequences. This will be coupled with the addition of Naveen Kasturia to the well-acclaimed 'Amazon Original'. Mayank Sharma, who also directed the previous season, co-created and directed the eight-episode original series.

"We are thrilled to unveil the new season of our marquee thriller, 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'. The testament to the success of a show is when the audience starts demanding a new season. The new season of this suspenseful thriller, which is intertwined with hope and anxiety, will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. We have had a longstanding relationship with 'Abundantia Entertainment', with whom we have collaborated on multiple shows and films, but the 'Breathe' franchise will always remain special as this was the first one. 'Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2' is a gritty, suspenseful drama which has all the elements of a perfect thriller, executed very well," said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, 'Prime Video'.

Director Mayank Sharma has also co-written the new season with Arshad Syed and others.