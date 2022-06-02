Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' to release in India in August
New Delhi: Hollywood star Brad Pitt's upcoming film "Bullet Train" will make its debut in Indian theatres on August 5, Sony Pictures Entertainment India announced on Wednesday.
In a statement, the studio said the action-comedy film will be released in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
David Leitch, known for movies like "Deadpool 2" and "Hobbs & Shaw", has directed the film, which is based on the Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" by author Kotaro Isaka.
Pitt features as a seasoned assassin, Ladybug, who wants to give up his life but is pulled back in by his handler Maria Beetle in order to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto. Once on board, he and the other competing assassins onboard discover that their objectives are all connected.
"Bullet Train" also stars Joey King, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sanada and Sandra Bullock.
