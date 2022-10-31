Boney Kapoor on why 'Vikram Vedha', 'Jersey' didn't work - 'They are copy-pasted'

Boney Kapoor recently opened up on why, out of so many South Indian films being made in Hindi, only some turn out to be hits. He listed the reasons why the latest releases like Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Vikram Vedha' and Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey' didn't turn out to be major successes.

Boney is now coming up with the Bollywood remake of the Malayalam film 'Helen'. The Hindi film is titled 'Mili' and stars his daughter Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. It's a survival thriller and will hit theatres on November 4.

Commenting on what went wrong with 'Vikram Vedha' and 'Jersey', Boney told a leading daily, "One of the reasons why Hindi remakes of some of the South films aren't working is because they are simply copy-pasted. Even the titles are kept the same as the original, as in the case of 'Vikram Vedha' and 'Jersey'. Also, while remaking South films, one has to add the North Indian nativity to suit the Hindi audience. You have to make a film which will be accepted pan India."

'Vikram Vedha' is based on an Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', which is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. It revolves around a tough cop who chases a dreaded gangster and the latter helps him peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. It was released on September 30 and wrapped up Rs 77.51 crore net at the domestic box office.

'Jersey' was Gowtam Tinnanuri's Hindi directorial debut and the remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same name. Shahid Kapoor played the role of a former cricketer who returns to the game for his son's wish. It was released in April this year and wrapped up at Rs 19 crore net at the domestic box office.