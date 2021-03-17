Bond villain Yaphet Kotto leaves the world at 81

Veteran actor Yaphet Kotto, who was famous for essaying the villain Dr Kanaga, aka Mr Big in the 1973 James Bond film 'Live and Let Die' passed away at the age of 81 on March 16. The film starred Roger Moore as Agent 007 and Jane Seymour as Solitaire, Kananga's psychic and Bond's love interest.

The news of his demise was announced by Kotto's wife, Sinahon Thessa.

"I'm saddened and still in shock of the passing of my husband Yaphet of 24 years. This is a very painful moment for me to inform you all fans, friends and family of my husband. You still had plans to release your book and build a religious organisation based on Yogananda's teachings. You played a villain in some of your movies, but for me, you are a real hero and to a lot of people also," Thessa wrote on 'Facebook'.

She added, "A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find. You were one of the best actors in Hollywood. Rest in Peace Honey, I'm going to miss you every day, my best friend and my rock. I love you and you will always be in my heart. Till we meet again."

Kotto died in the Philippines but the cause of death is yet unknown. He was married thrice and is survived by six children.

Besides 'Live and Let Die', Kotto had also been part of films such as Ridley Scott's 1979 cult hit 'Alien', 'The Running Man' and 'Midnight Run' in the 1980s.

The late actor received an 'Emmy' nomination for playing former Ugandan President Idi Amin in the 1977 film 'Raid on Entebbe'.