'Bond could be a man or woman of any race'

London: Hollywood actor Lashana Lynch, who will next be seen in the upcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die', has denied speculation that she could take over the franchise as the lead in the future instalments.

"No! You do not want me!" she told 'The Guardian' in an interview.

The 33-year-old actor said the next Bond can be anyone: a man or woman, a young or old person, from any race.

"We are in a place in time where the industry is not just giving audiences what it thinks the audience wants. They are giving the audience what they want to give the audience," said the actor.

She added, "With Bond, it could be a man or woman. They could be white, black, Asian or mixed race. They could be young or old. At the end of the day, even if a two-year-old was playing Bond, everyone would flock to the cinema to see what this two-year-old's going to do, no?"

Lynch plays Nomi, an MI6 agent who is rumoured to inherit Bond's iconic number 007 in the film, which also stars Daniel Craig in his final performance as the franchise lead.

Her comments came at a time when actors including Tom Hardy, Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston are the frequently mentioned candidates for the role of the next Bond.

Talking about her character of Nomi, the actor said the makers were just looking for someone who would be able to be a match for Bond.

"Who would be able to stand up and be vocal and forthright and strong and able to handle a weapon, able to handle herself and not someone who takes anything from anybody at all? Then, as it unfolded, she became this quite complicated, free and open-minded vocal human being who brings a nice twist to MI6," Lynch mentioned.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that 'No Time to Die' will be the longest film in the franchise's history, prompting some amount of backlash from fans.

The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.