Bollywood stars line up OTT releases

New Delhi: With lockdown shutting film shoots, upcoming assignments of several filmstars will release on various digital platforms in the next months.

'Dil Bechara': Late Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' will release on 'Disney+ Hotstar' on July 24. The movie is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama 'The Fault in Our Stars', which is based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. Budding actor Sanjana Sanghi stars opposite Sushant in the film.

'Breathe: Into the Shadows': Abhishek Bachchan will be making his digital debut with the new web series. It also marks the digital debut of South actor Nithya Menen. The show also features Sayami Kher. Actor Amit Sadh, who was lauded for his performance in the first season of 'Breathe', will reprise his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant once again. Abhishek will be seen on a mission to find his missing daughter. The series will stream on 'Amazon Prime Video' from July 10.

'Shakuntala Devi': The upcoming movie will see Vidya Balan as math genius Shakuntala Devi. The Anu Menon-directed film is based on the life of Shakuntala, who was widely revered as the 'Human Computer' for her innate ability to do incredibly complex calculations within seconds. The film will premiere on 'Amazon Prime Video'.

'Dilli': Saif Ali Khan will be seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's new show, which is about the dark edges of Indian politics. The show also stars Sunil Grover, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Sarah Jane Dias. It will stream on 'Amazon Prime Video'.

'The Family Man 2': Manoj Bajpayee returns in the second chapter of 'TFM' and co-starring this time is southern star Samantha Akkineni. 'TFM 2' streams on 'Amazon Prime Video'.

'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl': The film is inspired by the life of Indian 'Air Force' combat pilot Gunjan Saxena and stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. Saxena entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the cast also features Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza. It will be released on 'Netflix'.

'Rasbhari': Swara Bhasker stars in the series, which is a love story set in Meerut. Swara plays the role of a stern English teacher who is the object of attraction for Nand (Ayushmaan Saxena). The show recently premiered on 'Amazon Prime Video'.

'The Last Hour': Raima Sen made a mark in Hindi and Bengali films. She treks the digital medium with the supernatural thriller that will also feature Sanjay Kapoor. Set in a Himalayan hill station, the show is created by Amit Kumar. Asif Kapadia is backing the 'Amazon Prime Video' series as executive producer.

'Mumbai Diaries 26/11': The series, starring Konkona Sensharma and Mohit Raina, is expected to narrate a fictionalised account of the terror attack that took place at the Cama Hospital and among other venues on November 26, 2008. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, it will stream on 'Amazon Prime Video'.

'Gormint': The political satire features Amol Palekar and Manav Kaul with Shikha Talsania and Girish Kulkarni. Release date and plot details of the 'Amazon Prime show' are under wraps.

'Poison 2': Aftab Shivdasani will make his digital debut with the upcoming web series. The series will also feature Raai Lakshmi and Pooja Chopra.