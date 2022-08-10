Blackpink announces release date of new album 'Born Pink'
New Delhi: Popular K-pop band Blackpink have announced that their second album 'Born Pink' will be released on September 16.
The music group - comprising Jisoo, Lisa, Rose and Jennie - shared the news on their official Twitter account on Tuesday night.
"BLACKPINK 2ND ALBUM. 2022. 09. 16.," read the pink and white teaser poster.
The announcement date of the much-awaited LP comes just two days after the quartet shared that their single "Pink Venom", which is part of 'Born Pink', will arrive on August 19.
On Monday, Blackpink revealed the dates for their upcoming 'Born Pink' world tour. The trek, spanning North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, will begin in October and end in June 2023.
Blackpink released their first full-length album, titled 'The Album', in October 2020.
Besides being popular for hit songs such as "How You Like That", "Boombayah" and "Ddu-du Ddu-du" as a unit, the members also enjoy an active career as solo artistes.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Stung by Nitish's betrayal , BJP stages protest in Bihar10 Aug 2022 9:06 AM GMT
Refreshed Lahiri eyes good show in FedExCup Playoffs to qualify for...10 Aug 2022 9:04 AM GMT
I want to end senior business, ask advocate on record to mention...10 Aug 2022 7:45 AM GMT
Bhima Koregaon case: SC grants bail to 82-year-old P Varavara Rao on...10 Aug 2022 7:13 AM GMT
Road accidents in J-K's Kathua leave three dead10 Aug 2022 6:49 AM GMT