Bill Bob Thornton, Robin Wright to lead movie 'Where All Light Tends to Go'

Los Angeles: Actors Billy Bob Thornton and Robin Wright will headline the upcoming feature film "Where All Light Tends to Go".



Based on the novel of the same from author David Joy, the film will be directed by Ben Young of "Hounds of Love" and "Extinction" fame, reported Variety.

Robert Knott has adapted the film's script from the novel.

Wright and her former husband Sean Penn's son Hopper Penn will also feature in the movie in a pivotal role.

Set in the Appalachian Mountains, "Where All Light Tends to Go" is described as a tense thriller about a family dominated by a crime lord who controls his family and his business with his fists.

"When his son meets the girl of his dreams, desperately wanting to escape the life he is expected to lead and freeing himself from the clutches of his father, he is forced to go head to head with the terrifying man who will stop at nothing to ensure loyalty from all of those around him," the official plotline read.

Knott and Wright will produce the movie along with Griff Furst of Curmudgeon Films and Josh Kesselman of Thruline Entertainment.

Nathan Klinger and Ryan Winterstern will serve as executive producers.