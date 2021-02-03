'Bigg Boss' contestant Swami Om dies at the age of 63

Former 'Bigg Boss 10' contestant Swami Om breathed his last on February 3 at his residence in Ghaziabad.

As per reports, the 63-year-old self-proclaimed godman had contracted Coronavirus a few months ago. Post this, his health kept deteriorating. His friend Mukesh Jain confirmed to a leading news channel that Swami Om passed away.

Swami Om had made headlines with his antics on 'Bigg Boss' season 10. Apart from passing nasty remarks and stealing other contestants' toiletries, he had managed to shock everyone when he threw a nasty thing on co-contestant Bani J during a task.

Post that incident, Bollywood actor and host Salman Khan had ousted Swami Om from the show. This led to Om speak against Khan and 'Bigg Boss' on numerous occasions. He had even threatened to damage the set along with his followers. His last rites were performed in Delhi on the same day.